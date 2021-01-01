Brokerages Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Post $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.58. Eastman Chemical reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $5.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.06.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.28. 494,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,148. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $89,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,434.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,176,042.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,858.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 570.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 26.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

