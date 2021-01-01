Brokerages Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Post $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.58. Eastman Chemical reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $5.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.06.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.28. 494,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,148. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $89,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,434.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,176,042.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,858.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 570.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 26.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.