Brokerages Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Apollo Investment reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AINV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

AINV opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $693.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, CEO Howard Widra purchased 15,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas purchased 7,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apollo Investment by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 56,677 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 47.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 46,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 302,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

