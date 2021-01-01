Brokerages Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.19 Million

Brokerages expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will report $104.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.10 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $111.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $418.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.30 million to $443.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $432.87 million, with estimates ranging from $402.30 million to $467.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SITC shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NYSE:SITC opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.35. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

