Brokerages Anticipate LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $768.46 Million

Analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report $768.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $789.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $747.52 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $605.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.29. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in LGI Homes by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in LGI Homes by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.85. 193,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,681. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.53. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

