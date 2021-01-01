Brokerages Anticipate Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Immersion will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Immersion from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

In other Immersion news, Director William C. Martin sold 26,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $243,399.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at $289,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $61,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,045,509 shares of company stock valued at $29,595,643 over the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Immersion by 241.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Immersion by 203.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Immersion has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $304.12 million, a P/E ratio of -225.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

