Brokerages Anticipate Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Announce $1.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to announce earnings per share of $1.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Danaher posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 11,633.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,278 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 29.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after purchasing an additional 611,278 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $118,534,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $79,574,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Danaher by 280.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 524,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,769,000 after purchasing an additional 386,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $222.14 on Friday. Danaher has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The company has a market capitalization of $157.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

