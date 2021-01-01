Brokerages Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.27 Million

Analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will post $128.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.01 million to $129.90 million. CRA International posted sales of $119.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $499.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.96 million to $500.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $517.12 million, with estimates ranging from $496.76 million to $531.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $121.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.75 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

CRAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on CRA International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CRA International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other CRA International news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,243 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $126,704.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,344 shares in the company, valued at $599,490.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 523.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the third quarter worth about $1,234,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CRA International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRA International stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.93. 24,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CRA International has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

