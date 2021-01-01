Brokerages Anticipate Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to post $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Banco Santander (Brasil) posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Santander (Brasil).

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on BSBR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander (Brasil) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

NYSE BSBR opened at $8.64 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0336 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,073,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 182,290 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,085,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 172,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after buying an additional 157,818 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at $412,000. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

