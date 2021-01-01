Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.74

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $1.93. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 164,521 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Broadway Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYFC. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.