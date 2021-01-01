Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.50. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $12.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02).

In other news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 24.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,288,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,903,000 after buying an additional 2,184,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,895,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,616,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,535,000 after purchasing an additional 281,788 shares in the last quarter.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

