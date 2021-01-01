Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $480.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $418.57.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO opened at $437.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $438.50. The firm has a market cap of $178.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total value of $197,418.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,053 shares of company stock valued at $165,768,108 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $1,357,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.