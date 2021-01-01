British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BTLCY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut British Land from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered British Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of BTLCY stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

