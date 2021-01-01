Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on January 4th (OTCMKTS:BREZU)

Breeze Holdings Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BREZU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 4th. Breeze Holdings Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 23rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS BREZU opened at $10.62 on Friday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.77.

Get Breeze Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.