Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 5,399,740 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 6,097,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

BOXL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Boxlight from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Boxlight from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $77.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 45.10% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Research analysts predict that Boxlight Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Mark Starkey acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Ross Pope acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $123,900 over the last three months. 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOXL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Boxlight by 2,118.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

