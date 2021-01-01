Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EPAY. ValuEngine raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.94.

EPAY stock opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -292.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.27. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $81,889.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,431.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,617 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 699.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 328,925 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 78.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 153,823 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 75.2% during the third quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 348,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 149,430 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 908,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 121,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at about $5,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

