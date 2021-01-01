BOScoin Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $731,338.44 and approximately $247.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000740 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.