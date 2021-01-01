Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Stock Price Up 9%

Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR)’s stock price rose 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 4,699,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,003,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BORR shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Borr Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.78.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BORR. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Borr Drilling by 98.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 114,344 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 620.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 369,030 shares during the period.

Borr Drilling Company Profile (NASDAQ:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

