Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $82.91

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $82.91 and traded as high as $88.14. Booz Allen Hamilton shares last traded at $87.22, with a volume of 426,030 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,861,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,416 shares of company stock worth $10,419,193. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

