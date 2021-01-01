BonusCloud (BXC) Achieves Market Cap of $591,519.30

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $591,519.30 and approximately $26,409.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00039065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00294745 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00025720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $596.17 or 0.02029689 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BXC is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 tokens. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

