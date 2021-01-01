Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.50

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC raised Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

