BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) (CVE:BTV) Stock Price Up 27.8%

BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) (CVE:BTV)’s share price rose 27.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 24,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 39,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

BlueRush Inc. (BTV.V) Company Profile (CVE:BTV)

BlueRush Inc, through its subsidiary BlueRush Digital Media Corp., provides software as a service based marketing and sales enablement platform that enables organizations to engage with their customers. The company offers IndiVideo, an interactive personalized video platform; and financial tools and calculators.

