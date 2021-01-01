Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Stock Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 28.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 214,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 65.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 849.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 162,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRG opened at $12.67 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.77).

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.

BRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

