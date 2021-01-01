Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) shares rose 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.04. Approximately 1,125,110 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 405,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a market cap of $764.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Blucora by 83.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 505,643 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 47.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

