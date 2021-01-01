BLAST (BLAST) Trading Up 21.9% Over Last Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $81,569.31 and $8.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BLAST Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 47,093,624 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

