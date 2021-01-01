BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,558 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 70.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 236.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000.

SILV has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $14.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.68.

NASDAQ:SILV opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

