Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BKI. KCG initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.88.

BKI opened at $88.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average of $83.56. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $204,166. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 388.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 47.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

