Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Tops $849,936.89

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000604 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $849,936.89 and $7,857.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00223464 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00029171 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00045925 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000340 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

