Bitcoin Plus Market Capitalization Hits $820,933.51 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $5.39 or 0.00018366 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $820,933.51 and approximately $14.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001635 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 152,211 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

