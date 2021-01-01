Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Stock Price Up 43.5%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s stock price rose 43.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.19 and last traded at $15.15. Approximately 46,302,781 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,924% from the average daily volume of 1,150,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

