Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.60

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.81. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 1,539,901 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.83.

Get Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$470.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$142.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -13.59%.

About Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.