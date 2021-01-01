Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Bionano Genomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded Bionano Genomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.30.

Shares of BNGO opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bionano Genomics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. Analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 98.6% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 284.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 147,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth $164,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

