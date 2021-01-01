Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $604.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Rad’s Life Sciences arm saw growth on robust sale of pandemic-related products in the third quarter of 2020. Strength in many of its key product lines across major geographies buoys optimism. Uptick in core PCR, ddPCR and Process Media products looks encouraging. Continued momentum of the ddPCR business looks encouraging. Recent product launches which strengthen Bio-Rad fight against the pandemic raise optimism. Bio-Rad’s solid testing menu and expansion of both margins are encouraging as well. The company’s full-year outlook looks promising. Bio-Rad’s third quarter results were better-than-expected. Over the past six months, Bio-Rad has outperformed its industry. Yet, fall in Clinical Diagnostics revenues is worrying. Also, foreign-exchange woes, stiff competition and macroeconomic woes due to the pandemic raise concerns.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BIO. BidaskClub raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.33.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $582.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.82. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $309.38 and a 52-week high of $648.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $569.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.32.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,911.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,478.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1,674.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

