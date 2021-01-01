BidaskClub Upgrades Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $23.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

In other news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,054 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $181,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $300,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,644 shares of company stock worth $558,166. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 386.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.