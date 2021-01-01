BidaskClub Upgrades The Kroger (NYSE:KR) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Kroger (NYSE:KR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KR. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Kroger from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.92.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $31.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $37.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,623. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in The Kroger by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 119.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

