BidaskClub Upgrades Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) to “Hold”

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TLND has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Talend stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.94. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Talend will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $148,978.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Talend by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Talend by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Talend by 534.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 96,465 shares during the period. StackLine Partners LP raised its holdings in Talend by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 382,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,805 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Talend in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

