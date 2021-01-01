BidaskClub Upgrades NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NICE currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.36.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $283.54 on Monday. NICE has a 1-year low of $110.59 and a 1-year high of $288.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.57 and a 200-day moving average of $224.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.46, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.04 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

