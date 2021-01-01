BidaskClub Upgrades Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) to Hold

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -488.39 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Navistar International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 515.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

