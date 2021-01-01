BidaskClub Upgrades Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MSGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.00.

NASDAQ MSGS opened at $184.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.18. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Madison Square Garden Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

