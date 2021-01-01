BidaskClub Lowers Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Xilinx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xilinx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.95.

XLNX stock opened at $141.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.43 and a 200-day moving average of $114.24. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $154.12.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.33 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Xilinx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,685,215 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $460,978,000 after purchasing an additional 83,868 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Xilinx by 9.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $427,648,000 after purchasing an additional 362,539 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Xilinx by 87.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $364,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,648 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Xilinx by 15.9% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,514,000 after purchasing an additional 367,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Xilinx by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,653 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $178,001,000 after purchasing an additional 63,815 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

