BidaskClub Lowers The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) to Buy

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC opened at $149.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.94 and its 200-day moving average is $116.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,722.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 974,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,133,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,862,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.