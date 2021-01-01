BidaskClub Lowers CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CTMX. ValuEngine raised CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.66.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $6.55 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $302.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. The business had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

