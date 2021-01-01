BidaskClub Downgrades Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) to Buy

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. Personalis has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $81,225.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,932.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $39,534.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 534,511 shares of company stock worth $14,893,418. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Personalis in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Personalis by 25.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Personalis in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Personalis in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Personalis in the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

