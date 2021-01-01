BidaskClub Downgrades North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) to Sell

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NOA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.45. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.84 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

