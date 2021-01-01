BidaskClub Downgrades Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) to Hold

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NIU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Shares of NIU opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.65. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 90.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 206,755 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 1,470.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 1,112,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,352,000 after buying an additional 1,041,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after buying an additional 150,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 329,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,054,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

