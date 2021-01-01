BidaskClub Downgrades Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Lifetime Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $15.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $330.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $224.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.89 million. Analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 459.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 185.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

