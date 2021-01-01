BidaskClub Downgrades Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of HMC opened at $28.25 on Thursday. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $30.21. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.73. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $34.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 billion. Analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were given a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMC. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 156.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

