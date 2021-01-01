BidaskClub Downgrades Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HESM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Hess Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Hess Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hess Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.63.

HESM opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $352.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.32 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. Analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after buying an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 227.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

