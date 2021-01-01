BidaskClub Downgrades frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) to Hold

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on frontdoor in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

FTDR stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. frontdoor has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $51.67.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that frontdoor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 57,356 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in frontdoor by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

