BidaskClub Downgrades FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) to Sell

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, 140166 cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.89.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $272.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.06. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,997,000 after purchasing an additional 575,561 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270,353 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $141,124,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

