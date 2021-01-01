BidaskClub Downgrades BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Buy

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered BioLife Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 437.20 and a beta of 1.56. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $47.22.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $28,853.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,898.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 823,922 shares of company stock valued at $25,255,170. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 85.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

